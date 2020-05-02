Acrylic Acid Market 2018 by Top Competitors Analysis The Dow Chemical Company, Hexion, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Sibur, Sasol, Cargill, Novozymes, Novomer Inc.

Global Acrylic Acid Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes global acrylate monomers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Get Free Sample PDF Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-acrylic-acid-market

Global Acrylic Acid Market, By Derivative Type (Esters/Acrylates – METHYL, ETHYL, BUTYL, 2-EH, Polymers – Elastomers, Superabsorbent Polymers, Water Treatment Polymers, Other Derivatives), End users (Surface Coatings Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, Plastic Additives Industry, Water Treatment, Textiles, Surfactants, Diapers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Drivers:

Raising demand of acrylic acid in surfactants industry, due to mechanical stability and freeze-thaw stability.

Utilization of acrylic acid for the improvement of operational efficiency for soil conditioning, drilling fluids, horticulture and landscaping.

Research took place in developing technologies for manufacturing acrylic acid from renewable resources.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Request for Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-acrylic-acid-market

Market Analysis: Global Acrylic Acid Market

Global Acrylic Acid Market is expected to reach USD 16.24 million by 2025, from USD 12.17 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Segmentation: Global Acrylic Acid Market

By Derivative Type

Esters/Acrylates

METHYL,

ETHYL,

BUTYL,

2-EH;

Polymers

Elastomers,

Superabsorbent Polymers,

Water Treatment Polymers;

Other Derivatives

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomer

By End User

Surface Coatings Industry,

Adhesives & Sealants Industry,

Plastic Additives Industry,

Water Treatment,

Textiles, Surfactants,

Diapers,

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Machinery

Others

For More Inquiry Contact us at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-acrylic-acid-market

Acrylic acid when reacts with alcohol, generates methanol, ethanol and Oxo alcohols like n-butanol and 2-ethylhexanol, which is basically known as acrylates. These commodities are basically used in paints and coatings industry in waterborne coatings, coatings binders, gun turrets, bomber noses, aircraft canopies, cosmetic etc. Mostly the products are diversified by high water solubility and absorbability.

Key Market Competitors: Global Acrylic Acid Market

The key players operating in the global acrylic acid market are –

BASF

Evonik

The Lubrizol Corporation

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

The Dow Chemical Company,

Hexion,

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation,

Sibur,

Sasol,

Cargill,

Novozymes,

Novomer Inc.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Momentive,

Sunvic chemicals,

Wego Chemical Group,

Scientific Solutions LLC,

Hydrite Chemical,

Capitol Scientific Inc

S. Chemicals,

Miami Chemical Inc.,

Wilkens-Anderson Co.,

CJ chemical amongst other.

Access Complete Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-acrylic-acid-market/

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]