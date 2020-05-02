Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Booming With AMCOR LIMITED, AMPACET CORPORATION, BALL CORPORATION, BEMIS COMPANY, INC., Constar International Inc, Crown Holdings Inc., W. R. Grace & co, Graham Packaging Company Inc., Innovia Films and Others

Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SOWT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. The Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market is changing because of the key players and brands which make moves like developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations that in turns changes the view of the global face of Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging industry.

According to an article published recently by Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 48 million cases of foodborne illness are registered annually in the United States; which is the equivalent to the sickening of 1 in 6 Americans each year. In addition to this each year, these illnesses results in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. Hence, increasing awareness regarding food-borne diseases and increasing demand for fresh and quality packaged food, consumer convenience and manufacturers concern for longer shelf-life of the food products is driving the market for global active and smart packaging technology for food and beverage market.

Market Drivers:

Longer shelf life and changing lifestyle of people

Growing demand for fresh and quality foods

Demand for longer and sustainable packaging products

Major Competitors:

The key players operating in the global active, smart and intelligent packaging market are –

Amcor Limited

Crown Holdings Inc.,

R. Grace & co,

Graham Packaging Company Inc.,

Innovia Films,

Ampacet Corporation

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company Inc.

Constar International Inc,

Klockner Pentaplast (subsidiary of Blackstone Group),

Landec Corporation,

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc,

Multisorb Technologies,

Paksense,

Paper Pak Industries,

Rexam Plc,

Sealed Air Corporation,

Sonoco,

Sysco Corporation (Fresh Point Services),

Timestrip plc,

VIP Packaging and many more.

Competitive Landscape:

The global active, smart and intelligent packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of active, smart and intelligent packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

