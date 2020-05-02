Air Treatment Market Demands And Trends By 2026 With Players 3M, Donaldson, Freudenberg Group, Parker Hannifin, & More
The Air Treatment Market is estimated to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 17.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 32.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, this rising trend can be attributed to the increasing urbanization and industrialization which has resulted in high level of pollutants in the environment.
Other Players are De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Winix Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Emerson Electric Co., Alticor Inc., Electrolux, and Hengst SE. The Global Air Treatment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Air Treatment for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Market Drivers:
- Increased pollutant emissions with the growing industrialization and urbanization is expected to act as a major market driver
- Need for efficient treatment methods due to the stringent regulations put forth by the authorities
Market Restraints:
- Increased usage and demand of hybrid vehicles, which will decrease the pollutant levels impacting and restraining the market growth
- Emergence and advancements in energy sources which produce less amount of pollutants, rendering the air treatment market unnecessary and hence, restraining its growth
Market Segmentation: Global Air Treatment Market
- By Product
- Dust Collectors
- Fume/Smoke Collectors
- Engine Exhaust Systems
- Mist Eliminators
- Fire and Emergency Exhaust Systems
- Others
- By Technology
- HEPA Filters
- Electrostatic Precipitators
- Activated Carbon
- UV Filters
- Ionic Filters
- Conventional Filters
- By Application
- Exhaust Air
- Compressed Air
- By Vertical
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Oil & Gas
- Power Generation
- Pulp & Paper
- Commercial
- Residential
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
