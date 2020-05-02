Air Treatment Market Demands And Trends By 2026 With Players 3M, Donaldson, Freudenberg Group, Parker Hannifin, & More

The Air Treatment Market is estimated to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 17.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 32.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, this rising trend can be attributed to the increasing urbanization and industrialization which has resulted in high level of pollutants in the environment.

Air Treatment is the method/technology of purifying the pollutants and harmful emissions out of the environment. This method can be used with a number of different products and installed in houses, factories and the open environment as well. The rising level of pollutants and rise in industrialization has led to a rapid demand for air treatment methods and products. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Air Treatment Market are

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Donaldson Company Inc.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

MANN+HUMMEL

Cummins Inc.

Camfil

Atlas Copco AB

Honeywell International Inc.

3M

Unilever

Foxconn Electronics Inc.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAMSUNG,

LG

Panasonic Corporation

Other Players are De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Winix Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Emerson Electric Co., Alticor Inc., Electrolux, and Hengst SE. The Global Air Treatment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Air Treatment for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Increased pollutant emissions with the growing industrialization and urbanization is expected to act as a major market driver

Need for efficient treatment methods due to the stringent regulations put forth by the authorities

Market Restraints:

Increased usage and demand of hybrid vehicles, which will decrease the pollutant levels impacting and restraining the market growth

Emergence and advancements in energy sources which produce less amount of pollutants, rendering the air treatment market unnecessary and hence, restraining its growth

Market Segmentation: Global Air Treatment Market

By Product

Dust Collectors

Fume/Smoke Collectors

Engine Exhaust Systems

Mist Eliminators

Fire and Emergency Exhaust Systems

Others

By Technology

HEPA Filters

Electrostatic Precipitators

Activated Carbon

UV Filters

Ionic Filters

Conventional Filters

By Application

Exhaust Air

Compressed Air

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Commercial

Residential

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



