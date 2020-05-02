Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market – Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2026

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 2.62 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 44.24 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 49.8% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare?

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be defined as a stream of science and engineering adopted in order to design intelligent machines, especially intelligent computer programs. Artificial intelligence is defined as an intelligent system that applies various human intelligence based functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving skills on different disciplines such as biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering. Artificial intelligence is employed in healthcare sector in order to analyze the relationship between treatment techniques and patient outcomes.AI has broad applications in medication management, treatment plans, and drug discovery. It is used in medical practices such as diagnostic processes, personalized medicines, drug development and patient monitoring care.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as progressively large and complex data set, rising demand to reduce healthcare costs, increasing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations have been driving the global artificial intelligence in the healthcare market. On the other hand, reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies and lacking skilled AI workforce might hamper the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market. This can be of great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Shimadzu Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, General Electric (GE) Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cloudmedx, Inc., and Bay Labs, Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segmentation, by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segmentation, by Algorithm

• Deep Learning

• Querying Method

• Natural Language Processing

• Context-Aware Processing

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segmentation, by Application

• Robot-assisted Surgery

• Virtual Nursing Assistant

• Administrative Workflow Assistance

• Fraud Detection

• Dosage Error Reduction

• Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

• Preliminary Diagnosis

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segmentation, by End-Use Industry

• Healthcare Provider

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

• Patient

• Payer

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World