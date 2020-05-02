Global Automated Test Equipment Market Growth & Demand Forecast To 2024

Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) is one of the most widely used circuit and device test in modern electronics. It is used in the fault detection of printed circuit board in electronics and electrical equipment and are relatively swift and faster compared to manual test methodology. It performs test on a device, known as the Device under Test (DUT) or Unit under Test (UUT), using automation to quickly perform measurements and evaluate the test results and thus ensuring quality of device. Automatic test equipment has a significant role in reducing cost of manufacturing and assisting in eliminating defective devices from market.

Download the sample report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automated-test-equipment-market/report-sample

Automated test equipment diagnoses and tests for faults in chips, integrated circuits, printed circuit boards, semiconductor wafers, and other electronic parts. Semiconductor ATE finds extensive application in system-on-chip products within the consumer electronics, including tablets, smartphones and laptops. ATE has applications in the avionics and various electronic components of automobiles. It is widely use in testing of wireless communication devices such as radar, CDMA and GSM module.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automated-test-equipment-market

The increasing application of electronics in the automotive industry coupled with the rapid commercialization of internet services in the developing countries of Asia Pacific such as India, China and South Korea is providing new growth opportunity for the automated test equipment market. Whereas, high price linked to tester and testing parts, and lesser margin due to high level of competition amongst automated test equipment manufacturers are some of the major challenges for the automated test equipment market.

Request to customization @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/customization/automated-test-equipment-market

North America is the largest market of automated test equipment system. It is followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Asia-Pacific automated test equipment system market is growing at highest rate attributed to high concentration of the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries in developing countries such as China, India and Taiwan. The U.S. is the largest regional market of automated test equipment in North America. Germany, Italy and U.K are some of the major automated test equipment market of Europe. And Taiwan, China, India, Japan and South Korea are some of the dominant regional market of automated test equipment of Asia Pacific region.

The automated test equipment market is driven by number of factors. Reduced manufacturing time with the help of automated test equipment, escalating throughput, and growing appliances of consumer electronics are some of the predominant driver of the market. The increasing demand of consumer electronics goods, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and others, have resulted in higher demand of ATE.

About P&S Intelligence:

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.psmarketresearch.com