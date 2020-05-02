Automotive Differential Market 2018: Comprehensive Study On American Axle, Bharat Gears, Continental, Eaton, GKN, Auburn Gear, LLC., Borgwarner Inc., JTEKT Corporation, AAM Automotives Pvt. Ltd., Dana Ltd., Linamar and Many More

Global Automotive Differential Market is expected to reach USD 29.63 billion by 2025, from USD 21.65 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Automotive Differential Market, By Type (Open, Locking, LSD, ELSD and Torque Vectoring), Drive Type (FWD, RWD and AWD/4WD), Vehicle Type (PCV, LCV and HCV), Hybrid Vehicles (HEV and PHEV) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Automotive Differential Market is likely to show a surge in its growth and share. Adoption of electronically controlled LSD system in mid-segment cars and increased focus of automotive manufacturers to replace mechanical components with compact electronic components are gaining attention towards in the market. This is because of the full traction benefit, driving benefits, handling benefits during sudden yaw dampening provided by the same. In type the Open and the Electronic Limited Slip Differentials are likely to show more growth with a high share of the 4WD type.

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the Global Automotive Differential Market are –

American Axle

Bharat Gears

Continental

Eaton

GKN

Auburn Gear,

,

Borgwarner Inc.,

JTEKT Corporation,

AAM Automotives Pvt. Ltd.,

Dana Ltd.,

Linamar,

ZF Friedrichshafen AG,

Schaeffler AG,

Cusco USA,

Drexler Motorsport Australia,

Xtrac,

NSK Ltd.,

Mitsubishi-motors,

Neapco Inc.,

Metaldyne performance group and ONDO SHINSHO Precision Technology Corp.

Immense rivalry and competition in the industry has led winners to think over innovating with an increase in advanced and innovated mobility.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Automotive Differential Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive differential market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increase in disposable income of people and their desire for a luxurious status quo.

New technologies and high demand for automobiles and driving dynamics.

Increasing demand for premium and high performance vehicles.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Differential Market

By Differential Type

Open

Locking

LSD

ELSD

Torque Vectoring

By Drive Type

FWD

RWD

AWD/4WD

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Hybrid Vehicles

HEV

PHEV

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

