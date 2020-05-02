Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.3% From 2018 to 2025: Allied Market Research

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Automotive IC Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global automotive IC market was valued at $43,240 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $89,140 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, the North America region dominates the global automotive IC market, owing to increase in adoption of high-end vehicles in this region. Factors such as increase in vehicle production and improvement in vehicle standards with emerging technologies fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive IC market. Moreover, various technological advancements in electric vehicles have been in progress, owing to government initiatives, which propel the market growth. For instance, according to the Wall Street Journal, China is close to finalizing a $47 billion investment fund that would finance semiconductor research and chip start-up development, which is expected to assist in propelling the growth of the automotive IC market.

The key players profiled in the report include Intel, Samsung, Robert Bosch, Qualcomm, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., ROHM CO. LTD., Texas Instruments, and NXP Semiconductors N.V.

The global automotive IC market is expected to witness a steady growth due to rise in electrification of vehicle and increase in concerns towards safety & security of vehicle and people. In addition, surge in demand for advance vehicles and rise in global vehicle standards are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market.

Top Impacting Factors

Rapid electrification of vehicles, emergence of IoT in ICs, and design complexities of ICs are the significant factors that affect the growth of the global automotive IC market. These factors are anticipated to either drive or hamper the market growth.

