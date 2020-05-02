Baby Diapers Market to Reach $78.42 Bn, by 2025 at 6.3%, Says AMR

The global baby diapers market generated $48.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $78.42 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/379

Disposable diapers segment to generate the highest revenue, biodegradable diapers to grow the fastest

The disposable diapers segment contributed nearly two-thirds of the total share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is due to the ability of these products to transform liquid water into a slush-like solid substance as well as prevent skin rashes. However, biodegradable diapers segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to environmental concerns due to use of disposable diapers and growing awareness of biodegradable diapers. The study also analyzes other product types such as cloth diapers, training nappy, and swim pants.

Medium–sized diapers segment to maintain its lead by 2025

The medium (M) sized diapers segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2017. This segment would maintain its lion’s share by 2025, owing to the large infant population. On the other hand, the small & extra small (S & XS) sized diapers segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to high birth rate in countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and South Africa. The report also discusses large (L) and extra large (XL) segments.

Babies & young toddlers segment to generate highest revenue by 2025

The babies & young toddlers (6-18 months) segment contributed nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is estimated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due rise in population of working women who find it convenient and time-saving to use diapers for their babies. However, the infants (0-6 months) segment would register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to surge in R&D activities to improve the quality and design of diapers. The research also analyzes other segments namely, toddlers (18-24 months) and children above 2 years.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/379

North America to remain dominant, Asia-Pacific to grow the fastest

North America contributed nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017, owing to rise in awareness, large base of working women, and presence of prominent manufacturers. This segment is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, huge infant population in India and China would enable the Asia-Pacificregion to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Frontrunners of the industry

The report analyzes major market players including Procter & Gamble, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Kimberly-Clark, Unicharm Corporation, Hengan International Group Company Limited, Bumkins, KAO Corporation, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Ontex Group NV, and Domtar Corporation. These companies have adopted strategies, such as expansions, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and others to sustain the intense competition in the industry.

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive,

#205, Portland, OR 97220,

United States.

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]