Bearings Market Report Focuses on the Top Players by 2022 | Schaeffler Group, NTN Corporation, SKF Group

In 2012, the global bearings market was valued around USD 33.00 billion and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 69.15 billion while maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89% during the forecast period owing to the growing manufacturing of heavy machinery. Moreover, the rising use of high capacity bearings in the manufacturing of wind turbines is expected to boost demand during the forecast years. Wind turbines use these products to improve turbine performance & reliability, reduce consumption of lubricant, and boost the production of energy. Technological innovations in seal technologies, lubrication technology, and the utilization of materials which are light in weight for producing high-performance products, are generating massive opportunities for players in the global market.

The major market players in the global bearings market include Schaeffler Group, NTN Corporation, SKF Group, NSK Global, JTEKT Corporation, and Timken.

Ball Bearings

Deep Groove bearings

Others

Roller Bearings

Split bearings

Tapered bearings

Others

Others

Automotive

Agriculture

Electrical

Mining & construction

Railway & Aerospace

Automotive Aftermarket

Others

The report gives an overview of the Bearings Market mainly in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

