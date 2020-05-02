Biocomposites Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Biocomposites Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Biocomposites market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biocomposites volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biocomposites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Trex Company

UPM

Universal Forest Products

Flexform Technologies

Tecnaro

Jelu-Werk

Green Bay Decking

Fiberon

Meshlin Composites

Alpas

Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology

Newtechwood

Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd

Yixing Hualong New Material

Anhui Huiyun Wood

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Fiber

Wood Fiber Composites

Non-wood Fiber Composites

By Polymer

Synthetic Polymer

Natural Polymer

By Product

Hybrid Biocomposites

Green Biocomposites

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Others

Table of Contents

1 Biocomposites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biocomposites

1.2 Biocomposites Segment By Fiber

1.2.1 Global Biocomposites Production Growth Rate Comparison By Fiber (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Wood Fiber Composites

1.2.3 Non-wood Fiber Composites

1.3 Biocomposites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biocomposites Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Biocomposites Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Biocomposites Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Biocomposites Market Size

1.5.1 Global Biocomposites Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Biocomposites Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Biocomposites Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biocomposites Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Biocomposites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Biocomposites Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Biocomposites Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Biocomposites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biocomposites Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Biocomposites Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Biocomposites Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Biocomposites Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Biocomposites Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Biocomposites Production

3.4.1 North America Biocomposites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Biocomposites Production

3.5.1 Europe Biocomposites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Biocomposites Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Biocomposites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Biocomposites Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Biocomposites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Biocomposites Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Biocomposites Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Biocomposites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Biocomposites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Biocomposites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Biocomposites Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biocomposites Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Biocomposites Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Biocomposites Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Biocomposites Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Biocomposites Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Biocomposites Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Biocomposites Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biocomposites Business

7.1 Trex Company

7.1.1 Trex Company Biocomposites Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Biocomposites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Trex Company Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 UPM

7.2.1 UPM Biocomposites Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Biocomposites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 UPM Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Universal Forest Products

7.3.1 Universal Forest Products Biocomposites Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Biocomposites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Universal Forest Products Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Flexform Technologies

7.4.1 Flexform Technologies Biocomposites Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Biocomposites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Flexform Technologies Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Tecnaro

7.5.1 Tecnaro Biocomposites Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Biocomposites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Tecnaro Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Jelu-Werk

7.6.1 Jelu-Werk Biocomposites Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Biocomposites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Jelu-Werk Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Green Bay Decking

7.7.1 Green Bay Decking Biocomposites Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Biocomposites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Green Bay Decking Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Fiberon

7.8.1 Fiberon Biocomposites Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Biocomposites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Fiberon Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Meshlin Composites

7.9.1 Meshlin Composites Biocomposites Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Biocomposites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Meshlin Composites Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Alpas

7.10.1 Alpas Biocomposites Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Biocomposites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Alpas Biocomposites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology

7.12 Newtechwood

7.13 Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd

7.14 Yixing Hualong New Material

7.15 Anhui Huiyun Wood

8 Biocomposites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biocomposites Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biocomposites

8.4 Biocomposites Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Biocomposites Distributors List

9.3 Biocomposites Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Biocomposites Market Forecast

11.1 Global Biocomposites Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Biocomposites Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Biocomposites Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Biocomposites Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Biocomposites Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Biocomposites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Biocomposites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Biocomposites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Biocomposites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Biocomposites Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Biocomposites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Biocomposites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Biocomposites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Biocomposites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Biocomposites Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Biocomposites Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

