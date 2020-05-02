Biomass Market Analysis on Key Vendors and Manufacturers, Study Revenue Growth with Business Development and Global Forecast 2019 to 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Biomass Market Outlook Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Biomass market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biomass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biomass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DONG Energy

Wilcox Company

Forth Energy

Ameresco

Drax Group

Enviva

MGT

Alstom

Helius Energy

Vattenfall

The Babcock & Wilcox Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Urban Residue

Biogas

Agriculture & Forest Residues

Energy Crop

Woody Biomass

Landfill Gas Feedstock

Segment by Application

Paper Industry

Forest Industry

Panel Board Makers

Pulp Industry

Table of Contents

1 Biomass Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biomass

1.2 Biomass Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biomass Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Urban Residue

1.2.3 Biogas

1.2.4 Agriculture & Forest Residues

1.2.5 Energy Crop

1.2.6 Woody Biomass

1.2.7 Landfill Gas Feedstock

1.3 Biomass Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biomass Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Paper Industry

1.3.3 Forest Industry

1.3.4 Panel Board Makers

1.3.5 Pulp Industry

1.4 Global Biomass Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Biomass Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Biomass Market Size

1.5.1 Global Biomass Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Biomass Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Biomass Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biomass Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Biomass Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Biomass Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Biomass Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Biomass Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biomass Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Biomass Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Biomass Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Biomass Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Biomass Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Biomass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Biomass Production

3.4.1 North America Biomass Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Biomass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Biomass Production

3.5.1 Europe Biomass Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Biomass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Biomass Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Biomass Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Biomass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Biomass Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Biomass Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Biomass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Biomass Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Biomass Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Biomass Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Biomass Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Biomass Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Biomass Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Biomass Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biomass Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Biomass Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Biomass Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Biomass Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Biomass Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Biomass Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Biomass Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biomass Business

7.1 DONG Energy

7.1.1 DONG Energy Biomass Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Biomass Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 DONG Energy Biomass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Wilcox Company

7.2.1 Wilcox Company Biomass Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Biomass Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Wilcox Company Biomass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Forth Energy

7.3.1 Forth Energy Biomass Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Biomass Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Forth Energy Biomass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Ameresco

7.4.1 Ameresco Biomass Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Biomass Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Ameresco Biomass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Drax Group

7.5.1 Drax Group Biomass Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Biomass Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Drax Group Biomass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Enviva

7.6.1 Enviva Biomass Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Biomass Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Enviva Biomass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 MGT

7.7.1 MGT Biomass Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Biomass Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 MGT Biomass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Alstom

7.8.1 Alstom Biomass Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Biomass Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Alstom Biomass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Helius Energy

7.9.1 Helius Energy Biomass Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Biomass Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Helius Energy Biomass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Vattenfall

7.10.1 Vattenfall Biomass Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Biomass Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Vattenfall Biomass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 The Babcock & Wilcox Company

8 Biomass Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biomass Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biomass

8.4 Biomass Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Biomass Distributors List

9.3 Biomass Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Biomass Market Forecast

11.1 Global Biomass Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Biomass Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Biomass Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Biomass Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Biomass Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Biomass Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Biomass Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Biomass Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Biomass Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Biomass Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Biomass Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Biomass Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Biomass Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Biomass Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Biomass Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Biomass Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

