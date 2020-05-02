Biopellets Market By Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Share, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Biopellets Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Biopellets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biopellets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biopellets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

German Pellets

Enviva

Pinnacle

Vyborgskaya Cellulose

Rentech

RWE Innogy

Graanul Invest Group

Green Circle Bio Energy

Zilkha Biomass Energy

International WoodFuels

General Biofuels

BlueFire Renewables

Pacific BioEnergy

Protocol Energy

Pfeifer Group

Biomass Secure Power

Viridis Energy

Westervelt

New Biomass Holding

Energex

Lignetics

Equustock

Fram Renewable Fuels

Bear Mountain Forest Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermal Energy (Heat)

Feedstock (biofuels)

Power Generation

Direct

Cofiring

Segment by Application

Industrial Waste and Co-Products

Food Waste

Agricultural Residues

Energy Crops

Virgin Lumber

Table of Contents

1 Biopellets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biopellets

1.2 Biopellets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biopellets Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Thermal Energy (Heat)

1.2.3 Feedstock (biofuels)

1.2.4 Power Generation

1.2.5 Direct

1.2.6 Cofiring

1.3 Biopellets Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biopellets Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Waste and Co-Products

1.3.3 Food Waste

1.3.4 Agricultural Residues

1.3.5 Energy Crops

1.3.6 Virgin Lumber

1.4 Global Biopellets Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Biopellets Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Biopellets Market Size

1.5.1 Global Biopellets Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Biopellets Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Biopellets Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biopellets Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Biopellets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Biopellets Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Biopellets Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Biopellets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biopellets Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Biopellets Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Biopellets Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Biopellets Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Biopellets Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Biopellets Production

3.4.1 North America Biopellets Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Biopellets Production

3.5.1 Europe Biopellets Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Biopellets Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Biopellets Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Biopellets Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Biopellets Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Biopellets Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Biopellets Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Biopellets Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Biopellets Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Biopellets Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Biopellets Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biopellets Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Biopellets Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Biopellets Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Biopellets Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Biopellets Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Biopellets Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Biopellets Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biopellets Business

7.1 German Pellets

7.1.1 German Pellets Biopellets Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Biopellets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 German Pellets Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Enviva

7.2.1 Enviva Biopellets Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Biopellets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Enviva Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Pinnacle

7.3.1 Pinnacle Biopellets Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Biopellets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Pinnacle Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Vyborgskaya Cellulose

7.4.1 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Biopellets Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Biopellets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Rentech

7.5.1 Rentech Biopellets Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Biopellets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Rentech Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 RWE Innogy

7.6.1 RWE Innogy Biopellets Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Biopellets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 RWE Innogy Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Graanul Invest Group

7.7.1 Graanul Invest Group Biopellets Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Biopellets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Graanul Invest Group Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Green Circle Bio Energy

7.8.1 Green Circle Bio Energy Biopellets Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Biopellets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Green Circle Bio Energy Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Zilkha Biomass Energy

7.9.1 Zilkha Biomass Energy Biopellets Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Biopellets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Zilkha Biomass Energy Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 International WoodFuels

7.10.1 International WoodFuels Biopellets Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Biopellets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 International WoodFuels Biopellets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 General Biofuels

7.12 BlueFire Renewables

7.13 Pacific BioEnergy

7.14 Protocol Energy

7.15 Pfeifer Group

7.16 Biomass Secure Power

7.17 Viridis Energy

7.18 Westervelt

7.19 New Biomass Holding

7.20 Energex

7.21 Lignetics

7.22 Equustock

7.23 Fram Renewable Fuels

7.24 Bear Mountain Forest Products

8 Biopellets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biopellets Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biopellets

8.4 Biopellets Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Biopellets Distributors List

9.3 Biopellets Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Biopellets Market Forecast

11.1 Global Biopellets Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Biopellets Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Biopellets Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Biopellets Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Biopellets Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Biopellets Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Biopellets Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Biopellets Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Biopellets Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Biopellets Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Biopellets Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Biopellets Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Biopellets Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Biopellets Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Biopellets Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Biopellets Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

