Biotechnology Based Chemicals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

This report focuses on the Biotechnology Based Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a key region for biotechnology based chemicals market owing to growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies such as China and India. Rising citric acid demand from food & beverage industry in China is expected to positively impact biotechnology based chemicals market growth in the region over the forecast period. Shift in consumer preferences towards bio based products usage owing to increasing awareness regarding health hazards associated with non-bio based products is projected to drive biotechnology based chemicals market growth in North America and Europe. Dominant animal feed industry presence in China and U.S. due to increasing lysine application as a supplement in swine and poultry feeds is expected to complement market growth over the forecast period. U.S. has many existing biorefineries which process corn into sugars, oils, food ingredients and animal feeds. Europe is expected to witness considerable market growth over the next seven years. However, there are certain hurdles such as lacking industry knowledge and applicable policies forcing shift in production capacities outside Europe despite the technological knowhow in the region.

The worldwide market for Biotechnology Based Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kemin Europa

Clariant

JC Biotech

Rossari Biotech Ltd.

BioAmber, Inc.

Krishnai Biotech

Stora Enso

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bio-pharma

Agri-biotech

Bio-informatics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceuticals and Nutrition

Foods and Beverages

Agriculture

Animal Feeds

