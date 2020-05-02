Black Masterbatch Industry 2019: Attractive Market Growth Opportunities with Top Key Players- Cabot, Ampacet, A. Schulman, Hubron, Tosaf, RTP, Polyone and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Black Masterbatch Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Masterbatches are solid or liquid additives for plastic used for coloring plastics (color masterbatch) or imparting other properties to plastics (additive masterbatch). As one of the masterbatches, Black Masterbatch is composed with excessive carbon black, carrier resin and dispersant. It allows the processor to color raw polymer economically during the plastics manufacturing process. Black masterbatches can be tailor made to suit color, heat or UV requirements.



Black masterbatch is manufactured using carbon black, carrier resin and dispersant as the raw materials. It can be divided into three types basing on the carrier resin species: PE black masterbatch, PP black masterbatch, PP black masterbatch. PE black masterbatch is the most common kind, accounting for more than 50% of the total black masterbatch production.

The production of black masterbatch distributed evenly in Europe, North America, China and Asia (Excluding China), taking about 29.47%, 10.68%, 24.78% and 27.42% respectively. Cabot, Ampacet, A. Schulman and Hubron were the major players in this field. To meet the strong demand of black masterbatch, many manufacturers established manufacturing plants in Aisa-Pacific region except for Europe and North America.

Global Black Masterbatch market size will increase to 2790 Million US$ by 2025, from 2740 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Black Masterbatch.



This report researches the worldwide Black Masterbatch market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Black Masterbatch breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

