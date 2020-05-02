Botanical Extracts Market Segment by Application, Size, Trend, Overview, Gross Margin and Forecast To 2026

Verified Market Research

Botanical extracts are herbal extracts that are obtained from different plants. These are 100% natural and are found in powdered form. It is the main ingredient of cosmetics and skin care products. Preparation of these herbal extracts takes place via a cold process in order to avoid the potential damage caused by heat processing that reduces the product effectiveness. Various botanical extracts are commercially available such as green tea, chamomile, cucumber peel, olive leaf, sunflower and many more.

Increasing awareness about the importance of plant-based products and growing demand in the food & beverage industry have been driving the global botanical extracts market. While depletion of natural resource and availability of synthetic products might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

The “Global Botanical Extracts Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Frutarom, Ransom Natural Ltd, PT. INDESSO AROMA, Blue Sky Botanics Ltd., Haldin, Dohler, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Jairamdass Khushiram Impex Pvt. Ltd., Organic Herb Inc., Fytosan, FutureCeuticals. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

