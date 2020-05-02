Chilled Noodles (Pasta and Noodles) Market in Argentina-Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Chilled Noodles (Pasta & Noodles) Market in Argentina – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Chilled Noodles market in Argentina.

Chilled Noodles – these are fresh noodles (in a similar way to fresh pasta) which are bagged and require chilled/refrigerated storage. Relatively rare in Western countries. NB: Packs of non-dried noodles (often called “straight to wok” noodles or similar) are NOT chilled noodles.

Chilled Noodles market in Argentina registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.08% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of ARS 1.50 Million in 2017, an increase of 17.72% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2016, when it grew by 30.86% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2013, when it increased by 5.49% over 2012.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Chilled Noodles and its variants.

Furthermore, the research handbook details overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Argentina’s Chilled Noodles (Pasta & Noodles) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.

*Note: Certain content / sections in the research handbook may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope

– Overall Chilled Noodles (Pasta & Noodles) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

– Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014-2017.

