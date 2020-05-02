Clinical Workflow Market is Projected to Reach USD 16.74 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 12.31% from 2019 to 2026

Verified Market Research has recently published a new report named “Clinical Workflow Market Size and Forecast to 2025″. This report intends to study the developments of the Clinical Workflow Market, including its development status, applicant profiles and future trends, along with focus on the top Key players in the market. To understand all of it, this well-researched report will reveal the market situation in general for you, along with the future forecast of the market.

Global Clinical Workflow Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Clinical Workflow Market was valued at USD 6.62 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.74 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.31% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Clinical Workflow?

Clinical Workflow is basically the directed series of steps, involving a clinical process, that are performed by people or equipment/computers and are used to consume, transform, and/or produce information. Clinical workflow simply characterizes the delivery of clinical services and the quality of care is dependent on the efficient use of Clinical workflows.

Global Clinical Workflow Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Key factors such as the rising need to curb healthcare costs and the increasing patient count as a result of rising frequency of chronic diseases, the government initiatives for Healthcare information technology (HCIT) adoption and the various benefits of clinical workflow solutions in enhancing patient care and safety are anticipated to boost the Global Clinical Workflow market growth in the forecast period. On the contrary, factors such as the pre-requisite of high investments in IT infrastructure and problems related to interoperability due to its complex nature could be few of the major restraining factors in the growth of this market in the coming years.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Clinical Workflow Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Clinical Workflow Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Clinical Workflow Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Infor, Inc. (US), and McKesson Corporation (US). Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Clinical Workflow Market, By Type

• Workflow Automation Solutions

o Patient Flow Management Solutions

o Nursing & Staff Scheduling Solutions

• Care Collaboration Solutions

o Medication Administration Solutions

o Perinatal Care Management Solutions

o Rounding Solutions

o Other Care Collaboration Solutions

• Real-time Communication Solutions

o Nurse Call Alert Systems

o Unified Communication Solutions

• Data Integration Solutions

o EMR Integration Solutions

o Medical Image Integration Solutions

• Others

Global Clinical Workflow Market, By Application

• Hospitals

• Long-term care facilities

• Ambulatory Care Centers

Global Clinical Workflow Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World