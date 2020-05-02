Competitive Situation: Computer-To-Plate And Computer-To-Press Systems- Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

The Latest Research Report “Computer-To-Plate And Computer-To-Press Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Computer-to-press is a type of printing technique directly from the computer. On the other hand, computer-to-plate is a novel and streamlined process in which a digital image is transmitted to a plate used on press directly from the computer. This computer-to-plate and computer-to-press technology eliminate the requirement for producing the film, stripping, and shooting plates. In the computer-to-plate process, the old computer-to-film printing step and related chemicals along with bio-hazard are eliminated. Computer-to-plate and computer-to-press technology helps in reducing cost, provide better consistency, enhance productivity, quality, and minimize the risk of human error. The plates are developed from a variety of materials ranging from aluminum to polymer. Computer-to-plate and computer-to-press systems produce high-quality offset products uses only water in its development processing with extremely low power consumption along with a minimal carbon dioxide footprints. Computer-to-plate systems are increasingly being combined with all digital prepress and printing processes. As digital printing process become reputable, computer-to-plate and computer-to-press will play a prominent role in the future of printing.

Computer-to-plate And Computer-to-press Systems Market:Drivers and Restraints

Expanding printing industry, advancement in imaging technology, growing demand for the fully automatic printing process, and rising demand for chemistry-free printing technology, and increasing use of systems in various applications are the primary factor driving the growth of the global computer-to-plate and computer-to-press systems market in the near future. Moreover, it saves the film and chemical costs, low maintenance cost, versatility, and improve printing process accuracy are some of the prominent factors fueling the growth of the computer-to-plate and computer-to-press systems market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of systems and alternative printing process may limit the growth of the computer-to-plate and computer-to-press systems market during the forecast the period.

Computer-to-plate And Computer-to-press Systems Market:Segmentation

The computer-to-plate and computer-to-press systems market have been classified by product type, technology, and application.

Based on product type, the computer-to-plate and computer-to-press systemsmarket are segmented into the following:

Violet CTP Systems

Thermal CTP Systems

Inkjet CTP

Digital Polyester Plate

Remanufactured CTP

Others

Based on technology, the computer-to-plate and computer-to-press systemsmarket are segmented into the following:

Thermal Imaging Technology

Violet Technology

Digital Plate Technology

Inkjet Printing Technology

Screen Printing

Others

Based on application, the computer-to-plate and computer-to-press systemsmarket are segmented into the following:

Newspaper

Plates

Foil

Magazines

Others

Computer-to-plate And Computer-to-press Systems Market:Overview

Computer-to-plate And Computer-to-press Systems market revenue are expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well soon owing to rising demand from printing industry to improve efficiency, image quality, sustainability, and productivity of the end products. Additionally, it has low investment costs, and produce output with less chemical are the factors that can propel the market revenue growth of computer-to-plate and computer-to-press systems in the near future. Based on technology, thermal technology segment is projected to lead the global computer-to-plate and computer-to-press systems market over the forecast period attributed to use of laser diodes to transfer the digital image to the plate, and produce the better quality of image compared to violet technology.

Computer-to-plate And Computer-to-press Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, the computer-to-plate and computer-to-press systems market are classified into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading markets in the global computer-to-plate and computer-to-press systems market followed by Europe, and Japan is owing to the high installation of systems, frequently launched of novel products, and mergers and acquisitions. Established research and development facilities, adoption of violet systems in North America, and rising new computer-to-plate suppliers in these regions. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth due to expanding printing and graphic arts industry, growing demand for eco-friendly plates, rising use of papers and polyester. Moreover, collaboration with local players, and expanding market footprints by establishing manufacturing facilities in these regions are some of the factors which are anticipated to rise the increase of computer-to-plate and computer-to-press systems market throughout the forecast period.

Computer-to-plate And Computer-to-press Systems Market:Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the computer-to-plate and computer-to-press systemsmarket are Mitsubishi Imaging (MPM), Inc., SCREEN Graphic and Precision Solutions Co., Ltd., Marcoa Media, LLC, Messe Dusseldorf GmbH, Alfa CTP Systems Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, Creoscitex America Inc., Howtek Inc., Presstek LLC, CRON-ECRM, LLC, Heidelberg USA, Inc., Matichon Public Company Limited, and others.

