Comprehensive Study and Forecasting to 2023 – Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Market

Unlike stationary equipment, portable x-ray equipment is suited to a variety of applications for its convenience such as IED and explosives detection, security inspections, weapons detection. Portable Screening is designed to be fast and easy to use and packaged for both rugged and lightweight deployment within the fields of defense, law enforcement and general security applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The largest consumption region is Europe, following is North America, the third consumptions region is Asia-Pacific region; Due to the high price, the consumptions countries mainly concentrated in the developed countries;

The portable X-Ray equipment for security purposes can be divided into CR Equipment and DR Equipment; CR equipment occupies about 83% market share in 2016;

The applications mainly include the Airports, Stations, and Other applications, airport occupies about 63% market share.

The worldwide market for Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Leidos

Logos Imaging

AS&E

Vidisco

Nuctech

Teledyne ICM

Scanna

Fiscan

Autoclear

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Computer Radiography (CR) Imaging Equipment

Digital Radiography (DR) Flat Panel Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Airport

Station

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market.

Chapter 1, to describe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes, with sales, revenue, and price of Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source