Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Growth And Research On Manufacturers With Diaverum, Medtronic, Fresenius Medical Care, And More

The continuous replacement renal therapy is innovative therapy for haemodialysis patients who cannot tolerate conventional Intermittent Haemodialysis (IHD) due to hemodynamic instability. There is increase in prevalence rate in kidney failure across the globe. For instance, according to national kidney foundation, over 2 million people worldwide currently receive treatment with dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive. Continuous renal replacement therapy has been preferred over conventional methods of dialysis. According to recent US Renal Data System estimates, more than 900,000 patients worldwide have end stage renal disease (ESRD) and are on renal replacement therapy. There have been tremendous technological advancements in the field of renal replacement therapy in the last decade.

The Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2025, from USD 1.09 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). Some of the major players operating in the global continuous renal replacement therapy market are

Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Bellco S.R.L

Covidien Ltd.

Diaverum

Gambro AB

Infomed SA

Medica S.P.A

Other Players Operating are Medical Components, Inc., Medical Components, Inc., Medites Pharma spol. S R.o., Nikkiso Co., Ltd, Nxstage Medical, Inc., Toray Medical Company Limited, Terumo BCT etc. The global continuous renal replacement therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes global continuous renal replacement therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market report contains data for historic year 2016 , the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

In November, 2013 B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) and DaVita Inc. (U.S.) entered into an agreement for the supply of dialysis products for renal therapy.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.) licensed worldwide rights, except in the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, to commercialize Korsuva (CR845/difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) in dialysis patients to Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.( Switzerland).

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase prevalence rate of acute kidney disorders

New product launch and technological advancements

Rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension

Stringent regulatory guidelines

High cost of procedure.

Highly advanced multi-functional continuous renal replacement therapy and changing nature of healthcare industry may drive up revenue growth of market

Segmentation

The global continuous renal replacement therapy market is segmented based on product type, modality, end user and geographical segments.

Based on product type the global continuous renal replacement therapy market is segmented into

Systems

Dialysates and replacement fluids and consumables

The consumable segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of product type into

Filters

Tubing sets

Disposables

The global continuous replacement therapy market segment is further segmented into modality.

By modality it is further segmented into

(Continuous Veno-Venous Hemofiltration (CVVH),

Continous Veno-Venous Hemodifiltration (CVVHDF),

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD),

Slow Continuous Ultrafiltration (SCUF)

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into

Hospitals

Homecare settings

Clinics

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 24 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

