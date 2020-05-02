Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Size, Industry Applications, Share, Growth and Forecasts up to 2016

Verified Market Research

What are Controlled Release Fertilizers?

Controlled release fertilizers (CRF) can be defined as fertilizers that release nutrients in a manner that is controlled in order to be able to meet the nutrient demand uptake of a crop. These fertilizers have the potential to increase crop quality and yield, improve fertilizer use efficiency as well as minimize potential losses to the environment. The main factors that affect fertilizer release are moisture and temperature. There are several advantages to controlled release fertilizers such as its ease of use, reduced environmental impact and reduced application costs through the reduction of labor costs. The implementation of a controlled release fertilizer can reduce labor costs by eliminating the need to mix and monitor water-soluble fertilizers as well as limits the need for expensive injection equipment.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4645

Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Outlook

There is an urgent need for improving the efficiency of fertilizer hence, the anticipated benefits from the controlled release fertilizers are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Controlled release fertilizers result in the need for fewer applications, which thereby reduce labor and equipment costs. Also, product differentiation provides a better marketing opportunity for organizations. With less frequent application required, there is more uniform growth response from crops, allowing techs to perform other duties during their scheduled stops.

The global market for Controlled Released Fertilizers might be a revolution in terms of better technology, but the high price in comparison to traditional fertilizers abstains it from flourishing completely in the global market. Lack of flexibility in terms of not being able to change the fertilizer after it has been incorporated, its locked-in rate and improper management of controlled released fertilizers might be few of the restraining factors in the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Financial Performance of few Key Players

Company Net Revenue (USD Billion) 2016 2017 Agrium Inc. 13.50 13.80 Ekompany International B.V. 17.7 18.70 Israel Chemicals Ltd. 2.60 2.70

Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market, Geographic Analysis

The Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market are studied on the basis of key geographies Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is contributing the largest revenue share in the controlled release fertilizers market as well as is the fastest growing region in the same. The market for controlled release fertilizers in the Asia Pacific is witnessing an immense rise, due to the growing need for food. Farmers and agriculturists are using advanced products and specialty fertilizers such as controlled release fertilizers to heighten crop yields from the limited farming land available across the Asia Pacific. The rapidly increasing population in this region has also fueled the market for Controlled Release Fertilizers also.

Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market, Segment Analysis

The Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the global control released fertilizers market is classified into Polymer Sulfur Coated Urea, Polymer Coated Urea, Sulphur Coated Urea, Others. Based on application, the market is divided into Farm and Others. Geographically, the global control released fertilizers market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World.

Controlled Release Fertilizers Market for Sulphur-coated urea accounted for the largest market share. Whereas by application, the Farm is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market, Competitive Landscape

The global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of manufacturers globally. Some of the major players include Yara, Agrium Inc., ICL, Helena Chemical Haifa Chemicals, and Koch Industries.

Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market, Key Development Strategies

Some of the key development strategies adopted by the major companies in the Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market include:

• New Service/Product Launches

• Partnerships

• Business Expansions

• Acquisitions

Ask for Discount @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ask-for-discount/?rid=4645

Reason to Buy



• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• The competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support

Full Report is Available @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/global-controlled-release-fertilizers-market-size-forecast-to-2025/

About Us:

Verified Market Research’ has been providing Research Reports, with up to date information, and in-depth analysis, for several years now, to individuals and companies alike that are looking for accurate Research Data. Our aim is to save your Time and Resources, providing you with the required Research Data, so you can only concentrate on Progress and Growth. Our Data includes research from various industries, along with all necessary statistics like Market Trends, or Forecasts from reliable sources.

Contact Us:

Mr. Ankush

Call: +1 (650) 781 4080

Email:[email protected]