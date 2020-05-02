Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market: Global Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors 2025
Critical infrastructure comprised of all of the computer systems that could be targets of threats, industrial surveillance and politically motivated disruption. The power grid, railways, nuclear energy plants, water supply, etc. are the critical infrastructure that needs protection from cyber-attacks. Attacks on these networks can result in loss of life, threatening to public safety, attack on national security, or environmental disasters. So, in order to avoid these attacks, critical infrastructure protection (CIP) network security is implemented in industrial plants. SCADA systems are mainly used in industrial applications in order to control the network system to avoid threats or attacks. SCADA networks are mostly used in critical infrastructure to control the water treatment, oil pipelines, smart grid, and chemical manufacturing plants. The convergence of control networks with public and critical networks potentially exposes the control systems to additional security vulnerabilities. Use of wireless technology in critical systems expose vulnerable to attacks. Critical infrastructures strongly rely on systems and networks built over computing technologies and information systems.
Rise in security breaches and cyber-attacks targeting organization across various industry verticals is expected to drive the critical infrastructure protection (CIP) market.
Cost and lack of financial investment and technical complexities in deploying critical infrastructure (CIP) network security in developing countries are expected to restrain the growth of critical infrastructure (CIP) network security market.
This report focuses on the global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Airbus
BAE Systems
General Dynamics
Honeywell International
Northrop Grumman
Lockheed Martin
Teltronic
Raytheon
Huawei Technologies
Hexagon
Johnson Controls International
Thales
Motorola Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On Premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil & Gas
Airports
Hospitals
Highways & Bridges
Railway infrastructures
BFSI
Defense
Government infrastructures
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
