Dairy Testing Market 2023 Explore Business Opportunities offers Huge Growth by Top Key Players: Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global dairy testing market was worth USD 3.21 billion in the year 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 6.20 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60% during the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by the expansion in episodes of foodborne sicknesses, globalization of dairy exchange, and stringent security and quality controls for sustenance. Absence of coordination among market shareholders and shameful authorization of administrative laws and supporting foundation in creating economies are the significant restrictions for this market.

Segmentation by Key Players:

Bureau Veritas

ALS Limited

Eurofins

TÜV SÜD

Intertek and SGS.

Major Types:

Safety

Pathogens

E. Coli

Salmonella

Campylobacter

Listeria

Others

Adulterants

Pesticides

GMO

Mycotoxins

Others

Quality

Major Applications:

Regional Overview:

The report gives an overview of the Dairy Testing Market mainly in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

