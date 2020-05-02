Data Fabric Market 2018 Analysis by Growth, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research

What is Data Fabric?

Data fabric can be defined as a collection of data services which offers resources across an array of endpoints. These resources span both multiple as well as an on-premises cloud environment. Data fabric aggregates data placement, file data analysis, data management, as well as service level definition. The service offers integrated as well as consistent cloud data service in order to obtain data access, security, as well as data insights and visibility.

Global Data Fabric Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors that are driving the market for data fabric are the efficiency of the service, the security that data fabric provides to the data as well as the improvement of the overall customer experience. Factors such as the concerns for the security of data as well as the accuracy of the data are restraining the growth of the data fabric market.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Data Fabric Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding lthe atest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Data Fabric Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Data Fabric Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Denodo Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Informatica, NetApp, Inc., Teradata Corporation, VMware, Inc., K2View, Talend S.A., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Syncsort, Software AG, Splunk, Inc. and Global IDS. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Global Data Fabric Market Business Application

• Business process management

• Fraud detection and security management

• Governance, risk, and compliance management

• Customer experience management

• Sales and marketing management

• Others

Global Data Fabric Market Data Fabric Type

• In-memory data fabric

• Disk-based data fabric

Global Data Fabric Market Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Organizations

Global Data Fabric Market By Component

• Software

• Services

• Managed services

• Professional services

Global Data Fabric Market By Deployment Mode

• On-cloud

• On-premises

Global Data Fabric Market By Vertical

• Healthcare

• Government

• IT and Telecom

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Energy and Utilities

• Retail and e-commerce

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Data Fabric Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

