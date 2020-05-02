Datacentre Network Architecture Market: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future 2025

The increase in data volume, need of storage, backup, archive and also the requirement data management create complexity in datacentres. These complexities are resolved through appropriate network architecture across the datacentres. The datacentre network architecture minimize the impact of disaster scenarios and it also provides tools for data recovery. Most of the enterprises consider the datacentre network architecture is an important element of organization strategy for regulatory compliance and protection and management of company and customer data.

Adoption of new innovations like cloud computing technologies and virtualization makes the existing datacentres to upgrade and modernize which is a major driver for the datacentre network architecture. Also the increase in volume of data and server to server traffic there is a need for datacentre network architecture upgrade which fuels datacentre network architecture market growth.

This report focuses on the global Datacentre Network Architecture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Datacentre Network Architecture development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Juniper Networks

Arista Networks

Hewlett-Packard

Dell

Brocade Communications

IBM

Avaya Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceuticals

Life Sciences

Automobile

IT & Telecom Sector

Public Sector

BFSI

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

