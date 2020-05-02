Datacentre Network Architecture Market: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future 2025
The increase in data volume, need of storage, backup, archive and also the requirement data management create complexity in datacentres. These complexities are resolved through appropriate network architecture across the datacentres. The datacentre network architecture minimize the impact of disaster scenarios and it also provides tools for data recovery. Most of the enterprises consider the datacentre network architecture is an important element of organization strategy for regulatory compliance and protection and management of company and customer data.
Adoption of new innovations like cloud computing technologies and virtualization makes the existing datacentres to upgrade and modernize which is a major driver for the datacentre network architecture. Also the increase in volume of data and server to server traffic there is a need for datacentre network architecture upgrade which fuels datacentre network architecture market growth.
This report focuses on the global Datacentre Network Architecture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Datacentre Network Architecture development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
Juniper Networks
Arista Networks
Hewlett-Packard
Dell
Brocade Communications
IBM
Avaya Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceuticals
Life Sciences
Automobile
IT & Telecom Sector
Public Sector
BFSI
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
