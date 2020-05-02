Demand for Cell Analysis Instruments Market to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors

Cell analysis is the process of measuring the properties of cell including their size, shape and presence of specific proteins. In addition, it also helps to measure cellular process such as proliferation and growth. Cell analysis instruments help in drug development and production. Cell analysis instruments are used in various places such as hospitals, research institutes, laboratories, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies. Cell analysis instruments include various applications such as cell identification, cell structure studies, cell interaction, single cell analysis, cell proliferation, cell counting and quality control and cell signaling. Cell identification helps to identify blood cells on the basis of their size, presence or absence of nucleolus in the cell and shape of nucleolus. In addition, cell identification also helps to identify tumor cells with the help of spectroscopy and microfluidics. Some of the factors such as availability of improved reagent, good image analysis instruments and better informatics solutions are driving the cell analysis instruments market.

North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for cell analysis instruments due to increasing incidence of cancer, rise in R&D activities in the region. Asia is expected to experience high growth rate in the cell analysis instruments market in next few years due to rising government initiatives, increase in incidence of chronic diseases and growing demand for outsourcing of drug discovery services in the region.

Efforts for reducing the time and cost involved in drug discovery, increase in the number of hospitals and diagnostics laboratories, technological innovations, government initiatives, rise in outsource of drug discovery services and increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases are some of the key factors driving the growth for global cell analysis instruments market. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure and growth in the number of cell based research activities are expected to drive the market for cell analysis instruments. However, high cost of cell analysis systems and lack of skilled personnel are some of the factors restraining the growth for global cell analysis instruments market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to good opportunity for cell analysis instruments market in Asia. In addition, automation in cancer research and adoption of cell analysis for cell identification are expected to offer new opportunity to global cell analysis instruments market. However, rapid replacement of existing technologies by new technologies and shortage of skilled professionals are some of the challenges for cell analysis instruments market. Increasing number of collaborations and partnerships among companies is one of the latest trends that have been observed for global cell analysis instruments market. Some of the major companies operating in the global cell analysis instruments market are Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Beckton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer Inc., OLYMPUS CORPORATION and Promega Corporation.

