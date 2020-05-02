Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Growth & Technology – 2026

Desalting is a process, wherein salts are removed from a sample. Buffer exchange involves replacing one set of buffer salts by another. These two processes can be carried out with the help of gel filtration chromatography, which is also known as size exclusive chromatography. Chromatographic columns are equilibrated with water during the desalting process, whereas the columns are equilibrated with buffer salts in buffer exchange so that the solution containing salt is replaced by either different buffer salt or water. In gel filtration process, the solution containing macromolecules is passed through a column that is packed with resin. Large macromolecules enter the pores of resin and pass quickly through the column. In contrast smaller size macromolecules and buffer salt are slowing their migration rate through resin bed when enters into the pores of resin.

Increase in R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies is projected to drive the global desalting and buffer exchange market during the forecast period. Additionally, rise in demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and surge in focus on genomic and proteomic research are anticipated to propel the global market. However, lack of skilled professionals is expected to restrain the global desalting and buffer exchange market.

The global desalting and buffer exchange market can be segmented based on product, technique, application, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into cassettes & cartridges, filter plates, kits, membrane filters, spine columns, and other accessories & consumables. Rise in use of desalting kits for the preparation of analytical & concentrated protein samples and increase in R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are projected to augment the kits segment. In terms of technique, the global desalting and buffer exchange market can be classified into chromatography, precipitation, and filtration.

The chromatography segment can be bifurcated into size exclusive chromatography and other chromatographic techniques. The filtration segment can be categorized into dialysis and ultrafiltration. Ultrafiltration accounted for the larger share of the filtration segment due to rise in demand for monoclonal antibodies. In terms of application, the market can be divided into diagnostics and bioprocess. The bioprocess segment is expected to dominate the global desalting and buffer exchange market due to rise in demand for monoclonal antibodies and increase in R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

The global desalting and buffer exchange market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017, driven by rise in focus on genomics and proteomics research and surge in production of biologics. Increase in the number of research and development activities is expected to drive the desalting and buffer exchange market in Europe. The growing biotechnology industry is likely to augment the market in Asia Pacific. Surge in government initiatives for health care sector is projected to drive the market in Middle East & Africa.

The global desalting and buffer exchange market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of global as well as new players. Key players operating in the global market are Merck, GE Healthcare, Sartorius, Agilent Technologies, Inc., VWR International LLC, Bio-works Technologies AB, PhyNexus, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Norgen Biotek Corp.