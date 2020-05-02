Digital Signage Market Outlook, Worldwide Industry Insights With 3M, Cisco, Broadsign, Panasonic, ADFLOW Networks, LG Display, & More
Digital signage is an electronic billboard system used to present dynamic information electronically, on flat panel displays such as LCD, Plasma or Projectors. This technology is used widely across multiple industries for advertising, display merchandising and information signage. Some of the major players of the global digital signage market are
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Adflow Networks
- Hewlett-Packard Company
- Keywest Technology
- NEC Display Solutions Ltd.
- Brightsign Llc.
- Omnivex Corporation
- Broadsign International Inc.
- 3M Co.
- LG Display Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
Others: AU Optronics, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ucview Media Inc., Winmate Communication Inc., Onelan Ltd., among others. The report for digital signage market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Digital Signage Market Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.
Major market drivers:
- High adoption of digital signage in the commercial sector
- High cost-effectiveness of digital signage
- Technological advancements in display technologies
- Rising infrastructure demand
Global Digital Signage Market Segmentation:
- The digital signage market is segmented on the basis of product into
- Kiosks
- Menu boards
- Billboards
- Sign boards
- The global digital signage market is also segmented on the basis of offering into
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into displays, media players, projectors, mounts & other accessories.
- On the basis of end-user the global digital signage market is further segmented into
- Commercial
- Infrastructural
- Institutional
- Industrial
- The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into
- Retail
- Corporate
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- Government
- The infrastructural segment is further sub-segmented into
- Transportation
- Entertainment
- The institutional segment is further sub-segmented into
- Banking
- Education
- On the basis of geography, global digital signage market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
- North America is expected to dominate the market.
Key points to focus in the report
- Key trends in the digital signage market place
- Major players and brands
- Drivers and restrains of the market
- Historical and current digital signage market size and projection up to 2025.
