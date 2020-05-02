Direct Selling Market in United Arab Emirates Growth, Trends, Supply, Segments, Key Players, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2023

WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Direct Selling in United Arab Emirates” to its Research Database.

Direct Selling Market United Arab Emirates 2023

As the United Arab Emirates faces tough economic challenges, consumer behaviour and spending in the country continue to change. Many industries are being negatively affected and Direct Selling is no different. Products such as air care, polishes, and home insecticides are not considered as necessities, and consumers have begun to compromise heavily on these types of products in an attempt to save money and re-balance their budgets. On the other hand, other categories such as laundry care, surface car…

The Direct Selling in United Arab Emirates market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Legal Obstacles May Be A Headwind To the Growth of the Channel

Direct Selling Is Stigmatised

Rising Consumer Interest in Health and Wellness Creates Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Oasis Water Co Remains the Leading Player in Direct Selling in the Country

Forever Living Maintains Its Strong Presence in the Region

Direct Selling Remains An Immature Channel

Channel Data

Executive Summary

the “new Normal”

Vat Reveals Its Impact on the Market

Mega Sales Mania

Flagship Shopping Centres Are Unlikely To Fail, But E-commerce Takes Off

From Conspicuous To Conscious Consumerism

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

