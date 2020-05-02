Drug Discovery Informatics Market to Reach over US$ 7.8 Bn by 2025

Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Snapshot

Drug discovery informatics is a complex process that requires the generation of very large information, and data. Through application of modern computational, and engineering approaches the models are simulated, analyzed, and visualized. A study of dynamical complex interactions between components of biological systems will enable the understanding of the behavior of these systems at each level of their organization. For the better understanding of this, quantitative development of the biophysically, biochemically, structurally detailed mathematical models have been developed.

The global drug discovery informatics market was valued approximately US$ 2.0 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to register CAGR of over 17.0% from 2017 to 2025 to reach value of approximately US$ 7.8 Bn by 2025. The cost and time of drug discovery are reduced to a very large extent in comparison with the traditional drug discovery process, these drivers are likely to fuel expansion of the global drug discovery informatics market from 2017 to 2025.

Now the drug discovery informatics computer applications are used by the healthcare industry and most of the pharmaceutical, and biotechnological companies have employed scientists dedicated to use drug discovery informatics for a decade or more. There is continuous growth in the number of complicated biological targets, shifts to outsourcing the drug discovery informatics, increasing expectations for project decisions from executive management. The availability of the new technologies promotes collaboration in the discoveries between the organizations among the project teams. The drug discovery informatics provides higher autonomy to more researchers, and also the laboratory scientists, and better decision making tools.

The technological advancements in the drug discovery informatics that are employed by computational informatics are leading to developments in scientific innovation. The increasing number of uses of the drug discovery informatics such as the scientists use it to communicate their ideas with their colleagues in computational chemistry, and biology to design small parallel libraries, and to conduct their own preliminary analysis of interactions between the ligand and receptor are driving the growth of the global drug discovery informatics market.

The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is classified on the basis of product, mode, function, end-user, and region. Based on the product, the market is divided into development informatics, and discovery informatics. The discovery informatics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2016, due to its cost benefits. In terms of mode, the market can be categorized into outsourced informatics, and in-house informatics. Outsourced informatics is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue in 2016 owing to the rise in collaborations and lead drug discovery projects between pharmaceutical companies, and IT market participants.

Based on function the market can be classified into sequencing and target data analysis, docking, lead generation informatics, identification & validation informatics, molecular modeling, and others. Sequencing and target data analysis is estimated to dominate the market in 2016, owing to reduced cost of sequencing informatics. In terms of end-user the market can be divided into contract research organizations, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. Contract research organizations (CROs) segment is estimated to dominate in 2016, owing to increasing number of CROs all over the world for drug discovery.

Geographically, North America held the large market share in 2016, due to increasing technological advancements in the drug discovery informatics in the region. Asia pacific is anticipated to grow at the fast growth rate during the forecast period. This is subjected to high adoption of drug discovery informatics that has led to major share held by Asia Pacific in the global drug discovery informatics market. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to grow during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding the drug discovery informatics in the regions is anticipated to grow the demand for the drug discovery informatics during the forecast period.

Key companies profiled in the report include Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Insilico Medicine, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Schrödinger, LLC, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), and Certara, L.P. These players are adopting the growth strategies that increase their product offerings, strengthen their geographical reach, increase customer base and garner market share. For instance, In September 2016, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. acquired Agilux Laboratories, a contract based research organization which provides bio analytical services.

