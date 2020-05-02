Dye-sensitized Solar Cells (DSSC) Market 2025 to Make Great Impact in Near Future

Dye-sensitized Solar Cells (DSSC) market, A dye-sensitized solar cell (DSSC, DSC, DYSC) is a low-cost solar cell belonging to the group of thin film solar cells. It is based on a semiconductor formed between a photo-sensitized anode and an electrolyte, a photo electrochemical system. The modern version of a dye solar cell, also known as the DSSC, was originally co-invented in 1988 by Brian O’Regan and Michael Grtzel at UC Berkeley and this work was later developed by the aforementioned scientists at the cole Polytechnique Fdrale de Lausanne until the publication of the first high efficiency DSSC in 1991. Michael Grtzel has been awarded the 2010 Millennium Technology Prize for this invention.

Dye-sensitized solar cells are a promising potential replacement for silicon-based solar cells. With advancements in nanostructured semiconductors, high-efficiency sensitizers and robust electrolytes, the performance of modern DSSCs is becoming more and more competitive. Simple processing, low-cost materials and a wide range of applications are all helping DSSCs to find a foothold in the marketplace.

Currently, in terms of the productions, the DSSC has not been entered into the commercial production, most of the companies are focus on the research and little demonstration project, for example, the G24 Power has installed some DSSC in the MGM Grand Hotel 8000 Window; the GRENE has about 3000 m2 capacity but it does not have big deal.

Global Dye-sensitized Solar Cells (DSSC) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dye-sensitized Solar Cells (DSSC).

This report researches the worldwide Dye-sensitized Solar Cells (DSSC) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Dye-sensitized Solar Cells (DSSC) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GRENE

OPV Tech

3G Solar

Fujikura

G24 Power

Nissha

Exeger

Oxford Photovoltaics

Solaronix

Peccell

SolarPrint

Dyesol

Solaris Nanosciences

Jintex

Everlight Chemical

Dye-sensitized Solar Cells (DSSC) Breakdown Data by Type

TiO2

SnO2

ZnO

Nb2O

Others

Dye-sensitized Solar Cells (DSSC) Breakdown Data by Application

Portable Charging

BIPV/BAPV

Embedded Electronics

Others

Dye-sensitized Solar Cells (DSSC) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Dye-sensitized Solar Cells (DSSC) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

