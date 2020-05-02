Dye Sensitized Solar Cells Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Dyesol, Solaronix, G24 Innovation, Solaris Nanosciences

Dye sensitized solar cells offer a reliable alternative option to current p–n junction photovoltaic devices with better technical and economic characteristics. Dye sensitized solar cells are gaining traction over traditional solar cells produced by silicon materials, for they are thinner, flexible, less expensive and more adjusting to varying lighting conditions. Due to growing energy demand and depleting conventional energy resources, investment thrust towards renewable resources is building up. With silicon photovoltaic reaching its stage of maturity, the solar power industries are expected to focus on the manufacture and installation of dye sensitized solar cell modules. Owing to their enhanced techno-economical characteristics, supported by need to revolutionize energy generation from non-conventional resources, market for dye sensitized solar cells is expected to increase at a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Declining manufacturing and installation cost is one of the key growth drivers for dye sensitized solar cells market. Due to their good physical and optical properties such as simplicity in fabrication, transparency and color, and workability in low-light conditions (non-direct sunlight and gray skies), dye sensitized solar cells are becoming popular among end-users. As far as energy conversion efficiency is concerned, dye sensitized solar cells have high efficacy which makes their commercialization significantly opportunistic over the coming years.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dyesol

Solaronix

G24 Innovation

Solaris Nanosciences

CSIRO

EXEGER Sweden

3G Solar Photovoltaics

G24 Power

Merck

Konica Minolta Sensing

Dye Sensitized Solar Cells Breakdown Data by Type

Portable Charging

BIPV/BAPV

Embedded Electronics

Dye Sensitized Solar Cells Breakdown Data by Application

Electronics

Building And Construction

Automotive

Military

Others

Dye Sensitized Solar Cells Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

