Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Research, Growth Forecast With eMDs, McKesson Health IT, eClinicalWorks, Bizmatics, NextGen Healthcare, Change Healthcare, Greenway Health, & More
Electronic medical records market report provides an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. This research study helps the purchaser to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting market during the forecast period. EMR market report also delivers lists of the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the industry.
- Cerner Corporation
- Allscripts-Misys Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Eclinical works Llc
- Ingenix
- Athenahealth Inc.
- Ge Healthcare
- Mckesson Corporation
- Egton Medical Information Systems Group Plc.
- Greenway Medical Technologies Inc.
- Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems Inc.
- E-Mds Inc.
- Wellsoft Corp
- Bizmatics Inc.
Others are Quadramed Corporation, Infor-Med Medical Information Systems Inc., System C Healthcare Plc., QHR Technologies Inc., Healthcare Management Systems Inc., Isoft Group Ltd., Sage Software Healthcare Inc., Aprima Medical Software Inc. among others. Electronic Medical Records (EMR) market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Rising need for integrated healthcare systems
- Curtailed healthcare cost
- Technological advancements
- Data integrity and safety concerns
Segmentation:
- On the basis of type the electronic medical records (EMR) market is segmented into
- Hospital
- Ambulatory
- By End-users the market is segmented into
- Hospitals
- General Physician Clinics
- Specialized Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- By components the market is segmented into
- Software
- Service
- By Delivery Mode the market is segmented into
- Client Server Setups
- Cloud-based Setups
- Hybrid Setups
- On the basis of geography, electronic medical records (EMR) market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
- North America is expected to dominate the market.
