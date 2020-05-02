Environmental Sensor Market Analysis, Research Report With Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Siemens, Texas Instruments, Omron Industrial Automation Europe, Schneider Electric Energy & More

Global environmental sensor market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The global market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025 from USD 1.27 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The growing demand of environmental sensor is for automotive-grade, digital humidity sensor, building materials, climate control systems.

Environmental condition has an important influence in our comfort, welfare and productivity. Nowadays, environmental condition is decreasing day by day due to hazardous pollution, atmospheric change, rising humidity. Due to such reasons, various companies have introduced environmental sensors and smart devices that provide useful detailed data regarding different parameters such as temperature, volatility, humidity, air quality and soil moisture. In addition, it provides better air purifiers and air cleaners for health conditions and has crucial contribution to environmental protection by reducing harmful emissions in the energy efficient industries. There are variety of environmental sensors which are available in the form off portable devices such as wrist bands, fitness bands, smartphones, and tablets.

In 2018, Bosch Sensortec launched the smart sensors hub BHI260 and BHA260 for wearables, hearables, AR/VR and other mobile devices.

In 2016, Omron launched high-precision human detecting sensor that detects number and location of humans.

The renowned players in global environmental sensor market are

Bosch Sensortec

Sensirion

AMS AG

Omron

Honeywell International

Raritan

Siemens

Texas Instruments

Schneider Electric

Amphenol

STMicroelectronics

IDT

Others: AVTECH, Analog Devices, Apogee Instruments, TE Connectivity, NuWave Sensors, Elichens, Breeze Technologies, N.V., Freescale Semiconductor Ltd., ABB Ltd., Apogee Instruments and many more. The global environmental sensor market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes industry shares of environmental sensor industry for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

The market is based on Type, Location, Vertical And Geographical Segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into Temperature Humidity Air quality Water quality Integrated UV Soil moisture Based on location, the market is segmented into Indoor Outdoor Portable Based on vertical, the market is segmented into Government Commercial Industrial Residential Consumer Enterprise Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.



Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for industrials and agricultural sector.

Growing demand in the combustion of fossil fuels and mine waste disposal.

Research and development took place to improve the low cost miniature sensors.

Rising demand for disaster detection and water quality monitoring.

Distortion due to high cost of establishment.

