Explore Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System forecast 2019 – 2026

What is Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market?

The Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) can be best described as a mass surveillance method that uses optical character recognition on images for reading purpose such as the license plates on vehicles. ANPR can be used to store images clicked by the cameras along with a configurable picture of the driver. This technology is widely being used by various police forces and as a method of electronic toll collection on pay-per-use roads and monitoring traffic activity.

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

There are various parameters such as growing use of video analytics in surveillance and intelligent vehicle monitoring systems, increasing funds allocated by the government authorities, are responsible for significant growth of global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market. Apart from this, inconsistency in number plate designs could act as a potential restraint for the global market.

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Competitive Landscape

The “Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as KAPSCH TrafficCom AG, Q-Free ASA ARH Inc. (Hungary), Siemens AG Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Tattile SRL, TagMaster North America, Inc., Digital Recognition System Ltd., NDI Recognition Systems, Beltech BV, Euro Car Parks Limited and ANPR International Ltd. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market, By Type

• Mobile ANPR Systems

• Portable ANPR Systems

• Fixed ANPR Systems

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market, By Component

• ANPR Cameras

• ANPR Software

• Frame Grabbers

• Triggers

• Others

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market, By Application

• Traffic Management

• Law Enforcement

• Electronic Toll Collection

• Parking Management

• Access Control

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

