Explore Global Electronic Toll Collection forecast 2019 – 2026

What is Electronic Toll Collection Market?

The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System can be defined as a cashless toll system developed to make tax collection convenient for the drivers. This helps in mitigating the congestion at expressway tollgates. In Electronic Toll Collection System, tolls are automatically collected via wireless communication. This wireless communication is between an antenna mounted on the tollgate and onboard equipment. Such connections allow impromptu payment by authorizing drivers to pass through tollgates without stopping to pay.

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as reduced environmental pollutions due to Electronic Toll Collection systems and cashless travel facilities resulting in improved convenience has been driving the global Electronic Toll Collection Market. Apart from this, the high operating costs of Electronic Toll Collection could affect the overall market growth rate.

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Competitive Landscape

The “Electronic Toll Collection Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Kapsch Trafficcom AG, Transcore (Roper Technologies), Raytheon Company, Conduent Incorporated (Formerly Xerox Corporation), Thales Group, Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc., Vinci and Siemens AG. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market, By Charging Toll Amount

• Distance-Based

• Point-Based

• Time-Based

• Perimeter Based

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market, By Technology

• Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

• Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)

• Others

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market, By Offering

• Hardware

• Back Office and Other Services

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market, By Application

• Highways

• Urban Areas

Global ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

