Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Is Booming Globally with : Microsoft, MSI Data, OverIT, Praxedo, Retriever Communications, ServicePower, Astea International, ClickSoftware, IFS, Oracle, ServiceMax – From GE Digital, Accruent, Comarch, Coresystems, ,FieldAware, Infor.

According to a new market research study titled Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, Application and End User, the global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market is expected to High Growth in 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR from 2019-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Field service management software, or FSM software, is software designed to help manage most, if not all, of what the service business does. FSM software makes a lot of daily tasks easier to manage, and puts them in one place.

Top Key Players of Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market: Microsoft, MSI Data, OverIT, Praxedo, Retriever Communications, ServicePower, Astea International, ClickSoftware, IFS, Oracle, ServiceMax – From GE Digital, Accruent, Comarch, Coresystems, ,FieldAware, Infor

Segmentation by Product type:

• On-premises FSM software

• Cloud-based FSM software

Segmentation by Application:

• Energy & Utilities

• Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Transportation & Logistics

• Retail

Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis covers

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-premises FSM software

2.2.2 Cloud-based FSM software

3 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software by Players

4 Field Service Management (FSM) Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

The report enables you to-

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market under development

Develop market entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

