Freight Transport Management Market Outlook 2018 to 2023: JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, Accenture, DSV – Global Transport and Logistics, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker and Descartes Systems Group

Global industry is anticipated to have a blast in terms of CAGR level, revenue, consumption, import, and export owing to the freight transport management market. With dominating players and brands’ recent activities like new product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations are changing the face of the market slowly but surely. A SWOT analysis can prove to be handy when it comes to revealing Freight Transport Management Market restraints and drivers.

Freight Transport Management includes various strategies for increasing the efficiency of freight and commercial transport.

The gradually reducing rates of new technology, combined with an improved awareness among freight operators about the technology’s possible benefits, are expected to boost the freight transportation system to upsurge its use of information technology.

The integration of Internet of Things devices has witnessed steady growth in this market, leading to enhanced data collection and communication with back-end systems. Moreover, the cost effectiveness of cloud-based models is further expected to drive the demand for this mode.

Some Of The Key Players In Freight Transport Management Market Include:

JDA Software

Manhattan Associates

Accenture

DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Descartes Systems Group

HighJump

SNCF Logistics

CTSI

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Freight Transport Management industry market by types, applications, players and regions. This report also displays the production, Consumption, revenue, Gross margin, Cost, Gross, market share, CAGR, and Market influencing factors of the Freight Transport Management industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions, and forecast to 2023, from 2018.

Market Analysis by Types:

Freight Transportation Cost Management

Freight Security and Monitoring System

Warehouse Management System

Freight 3PL Solutions

Market Analysis by Applications:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Consumer & Retail

Energy & Power

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

