Frozen Food Market Outlook to 2023: Nestlé, Conagra Brands, The Kraft Heinz Company, Amy’s Kitchen, McCain Foods, Tyson Foods, Simplot Australia Pty Ltd, Iceland Foods and Unilever Food Solutions

The report aims to provide an overview of Frozen Food Market along with detailed segmentation of market by component, device, application, and major global geographical regions. Frozen Food market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at end user level. This report gives an edge to not just compete but to outmatch the competition.

Freezing food preserves it from the time it is prepared to the time it is eaten. Since early times, farmers, fishermen, and trappers have preserved grains and produce in unheated buildings during the winter season. Freezing food slows down decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, inhibiting the growth of most bacterial species.

In the food commodity industry, there are two processes: mechanical and cryogenic (or flash freezing). The freezing kinetics is important to preserve the food quality and texture. Quicker freezing generates smaller ice crystals and maintains cellular structure. Cryogenic freezing is the quickest freezing technology available due to the ultra-low liquid nitrogen temperature -196 °C (-320 °F).

Market Segment By Manufacturers, This Report Covers:

Nestlé

Conagra Brands

The Kraft Heinz Company

Amy’s Kitchen

McCain Foods

Tyson Foods

Simplot Australia Pty Ltd

Iceland Foods

Unilever Food Solutions

Seneca Foods Corporation

Goya España | Goya Spain

This report focuses on the Frozen Food in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The convenience of frozen food is the key factor which is expected to drive the frozen food market growth over the forecast period. Hectic lifestyle leads to unhealthy eating habit, customers regard ready-to-eat food products as main meal and they may buy a lot to store in the home. In addition, children preference is another factor leading to demand for frozen food, especially for frozen meat and poultry, which can be attracted by children and teenagers.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Frozen Ready-To-Eat Meals

Frozen Meat and Poultry

Frozen Fish and Seafood

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Frozen Potato Products

Frozen Soup

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Business Customers

On the basis of region, North America dominates frozen food market. U.S is holding the largest market share of frozen food market due to hectic lifestyle of population and fast adoption of the products in the region. European countries including Germany, Denmark, Spain, U.K., Italy, Switzerland, Norway and France are expected to witness the potential growth over the forecast period. APCP region is anticipated to grow owing to rapid population growth. However, some potential problems such as food safety have not been solved.

