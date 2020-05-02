Future Trends of Folding Cartons Market -Food and Beverages Segment to Remain Attractive through 2025

Key players in the global folding cartons are focusing on product proliferation to strengthen their market hold, states a newly launched market intelligence report by Transparency Market research (TMR). Apart from this, increasing investments form top players for development of advance techniques is boosting the global folding cartons market. Some of the predominant players operating in the market are Westrock Company, Amcor Limited, Huhtamaki Oyi, Sonoco Products Company, and AR Packaging Group AB.

As per the TMR report, global folding cartons market is expected to consume 29,036,000 tonnes by the end of 2025 in terms of volume. The market is projected to rise at a steady CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2017 to 2025 in terms of volume.

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is dominating in terms of value and volume owing to the rising trend of packaged food across the developing countries such as China and India. On the basis of end user, food and beverage industry accounts for a large market share. The same is expected to continue in the near future as well. One of the major factors behind the growth of this end use, the segment is leading to the increasing consumption of folding cartons.

Changing Lifestyle and Eating Habits to Bolster Growth

The increasing demand for folding carton for several applications is fueling the growth of the global folding cartons market. This is mainly due to rise in consumption of packaged food owing to the changing lifestyle of people. Further, manufactures of folding cartons market are focusing on advanced product development techniques to cater rising adoption from end users. Furthermore, increasing investment for use of latest technologies and new product launch by manufacturers are some other factors addressing the growing demand for folding cartons. Some other factors such as favorable demographics, increasing disposable income, rising consumer awareness, and demand for processed food are driving this market. To serve this, suppliers and product manufacturers are adopting unit-level and small-sized packaging machinery. These factors are boosting the global folding cartons market.

Fluctuations in Wood Pulp Price May Hinder Prospect of Market

One factor which may dampen the growth of the global folding carton market is regular fluctuations in wood pulp price. This may have a negative impact on the growth of the market. For the past few years, the prices for paper has been increasing at an alarming rate due to demand supply gaps globally.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Folding Cartons Market (Structure Type – Straight Tuck End, Reverse Tuck End, Tuck Top Auto-Bottom, Tuck Top Snap-Lock Bottom, Full Seal End, and Double Glued Sidewall; Dimension Type – Less than 4 X 1.5 X 6 (Inch), 4 X 1.5 X 6 to 6 X 4 X 10 (Inch), 6 X 4 X 10 to 10 X 6 X 12 (Inch), 10 X 6 X 12 to 12 X 8 X 14 (Inch), and More than 12 X 8 X14 (Inch); End-use Industry Type – Food & Beverage (Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Bakery and Confectionery, Ready to Eat Meal, Baby food, Pet Food, Tobacco, Other Food, Beverage (Alcoholic Beverage and Non-alcoholic Beverage)), Cosmetic & Personal Care, Institutional, Healthcare, Household, and Electrical & Electronic; Received Order Type – Customized and Standard; Material Type- Paper (Folding Boxboard, Solid Unbleached Board, Solid Bleached Board, White Line Chipboard) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast”

The Global Folding Cartons Market is segmented based on:

Folding Cartons Market – By Structure Type

Straight Tuck End

Reverse Tuck End

Tuck Top Auto-Bottom

Tuck Top Snap-Lock Bottom

Full Seal End

Double Glued Sidewall

Others

Folding Cartons Market – By DimensionType

Less than 4 X 1.5 X 6 (Inch)

4 X 1.5 X 6 to 6 X 4 X 10 (Inch)

6 X 4 X 10 to 10 X 6 X 12 (Inch)

10 X 6 X 12 to 12 X 8 X 14 (Inch)

More than 12 X 8 X14 (Inch)

Folding Cartons Market – By End Use Industry Type

Food & Beverage Frozen Food Fresh Food Bakery and Confectionary Ready to Eat Meal Baby Food Pet Food Tobacco Other Food Beverage Alcoholic Beverage Non Alcoholic Beverage Cosmetic & Personal Care Institutional Healthcare Household Electrical & Electronic Other Industry



Folding Cartons Market – By Received Order Type

Customized Order

Standard Order

Folding Cartons Market – By Material Type

Paper Folding Boxboard Solid Unbleached Board Solid Bleached Board White Line Chipboard



Folding Cartons Market – By Region Type