Geographic Information System Market Production Volume, Growth rate and Future Opportunities from 2019-2026

What is Geographic Information System (GIS)?

Geographic Information Systems is a computer-based tool designed for capturing, storing, manipulating, analyzing and managing data related to the surface of the earth. With the help of this technology geographical data such as information from maps, global positioning systems (GPS) and ubiquitous data, like locations of landmarks and areas hit by the disaster can be visualized. Raster data and vector data are two type of GIS data. GIS is capable of displaying data related to positions on the Earth’s surface. It allows people to visualize these data patterns and relationships on a map. Growing urbanization is stimulating the geographic information system (GIS) market.

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Overview

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The rise in the integration of GIS with conventional technologies, expansion of smart cities and urbanization and increasing adoption of GIS solutions in the transportation sector has been driving the global geographic information system (GIS) market. On the other hand, high cost of GIS, legal and regulatory concerns and geospatial data barriers might hamper the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Hexagon AB, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc. Autodesk, Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI), Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Pitney Bowes Inc. and Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd.

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Segmentation, by Component

• Hardware

o Total Stations

o Lidar

o GIS Collectors

o GNSS/GPS Antennas

o Imaging Sensors

• Software

o Desktop GIS

o Server GIS

o Mobile GIS

o Web GIS

o Remote Sensing Software

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Segmentation, by Function

• Mapping

• Surveying

• Telematics and Navigation

• Location-Based Services

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Segmentation, by End User

• Agriculture

• Utilities

• Mining

• Construction

• Transportation

• Oil & Gas

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

