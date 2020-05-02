Global Automotive Fuel Temperature Sensor Market 2019, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Automotive Fuel Temperature Sensor Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Automotive Fuel Temperature Sensor Market is continuously growing in global scenario over the upcoming years. Fuel Temperature Sensor (FTS) is designed to measure the temperature of a vehicle’s fuel and relay this information to the engine control unit, so that it can optimize the air-to-fuel mix ratio, depending on what the fuel temperature is with respect to the intake air temperature. Rising purchasing power of the population, growing government support increasing applications of temperature sensors and increasing demand of passenger cars are the key driving factors of the market across the world.

Furthermore, increasing penetration of electric vehicle and sensor fusion technology is creating lucrative opportunity in the market over the upcoming years. The automotive fuel temperature sensors are used to monitor the temperature of vehicles and sensing the temperature of liquid gaseous in vehicle. These benefits of Automotive Fuel Temperature Sensor also increasing demand among its end-user industries over the upcoming years. However, high cost associated with the sensors, fluctuating prices of raw material and limitation of temperature sensors are the factors which limiting the market growth over the upcoming years.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Fuel Temperature Sensor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region in the global Automotive Fuel Temperature Sensor market due to rising regulation associated with safety and emission controls in the region such as China and India. Europe is also estimated to grow in the global Automotive Fuel Temperature Sensor market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. However, North America is witness to slower growth rate due to stringent government regulation imposed by government in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Aptiv (USA)

LS Automotive (Korea)

Inzi Controls(Korea)

AB Elektronik Sachsen (Germany)

Cable Technica (Japan)

Fuji Kohgyo (Japan)

Ohizumi (Japan)

Shibaura Electronics (Japan)

Tohoku Shibaura Electronics (Japan)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Analog Sensors

Digital Sensors

Others

By Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Some Point from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Automotive Fuel Temperature Sensor Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Automotive Fuel Temperature Sensor Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Automotive Fuel Temperature Sensor Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Automotive Fuel Temperature Sensor Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

