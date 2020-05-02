Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Cell Culture Market To 2023 Providing Information Of Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors and Industry Challenges Of Top Countries Data” to its huge collection of research reports.



Cell culture is the process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside of their natural environment. Cell culture is one of the major tools used in cellular and molecular biology, since it provides excellent model systems for studying the normal physiology and biochemistry of cells and the effects of drugs and toxic compounds on the cells. It is also used in the development of biological compounds.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cell Culture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global average price of Cell Culture is in the decreasing trend, from 45.4 USD/L in 2012 to 42.6 USD/L in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Cell Culture Media includes Classical Media & Salts, Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media, and the proportion of Classical Media & Salts in 2016 is about 58%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Cell Culture Media is widely used in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, Tissue Culture & Engineering, Gene Therapy and other field. The most proportion of Cell Culture Media is Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, and the market share in 2016 is 52%. The trend of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing is decreasing.

China is the largest consumption place in Asia-Pacific, with a consumption market share nearly 52% in 2015. Following China, Japan is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is not intense. Thermo Fisher, Merck Millipore, Corning, GE Healthcare, BD, Takara etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Cell Culture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Thermo Fisher

Merck Millipore

Corning

GE Healthcare

BD

Takara

Lonza

HiMedia

CellGenix

PromoCell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Classical Media & Salts

Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Gene Therapy

Other

Chapter 1, to describe Cell Culture Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Cell Culture, with sales, revenue, and price of Cell Culture, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cell Culture, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Cell Culture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cell Culture sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source