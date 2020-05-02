Global Cold Box Resin Casting Market Analysis By Latest Trends, Growth Rate, Size, Share And Forecast To 2023

Cold-box process, which is a top achievement of foundry industry in terms of mass production of foundry cores, is another example of stimulating the technical progress by the requirements of environmental protection.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cold Box Resin Casting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In 2016, the global Cold Box Resin Casting market is led by USA, capturing about 36.77% of global Cold Box Resin Casting consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.01% global consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Cold Box Resin Casting are ASK Chemicals, HA-International, Vesuvius Group, Suzhou Xingye, REFCOTEC, F.lli Mazzon, United Erie, Furtenback, Jinan Shengquan, Asahi Yukizai, Mancuso Chemicals and IVP. SK Chemicals and HA-International are the world leader, holding 24.76% and 13.39% consumption market share in 2016.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of Cold Box Resin Casting. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese Cold Box Resin Casting production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases. Suzhou Xingye and Jinan Shengquan are the leading players in China market.

The worldwide market for Cold Box Resin Casting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 1010 million US$ in 2023, from 870 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ASK Chemicals

HA-International

Vesuvius Group

Suzhou Xingye

REFCOTEC

F.lli Mazzon

United Erie

Furtenback

Jinan Shengquan

Asahi Yukizai

Mancuso Chemicals

IVP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Phenolic Urethane Cold Box Binder (PUCB)

Phenollc Ester Cold Box (PECB) Binder

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aluminum Casting

Iron/ Steel Casting

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Cold Box Resin Casting market.

Chapter 1, to describe Cold Box Resin Casting Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Cold Box Resin Casting, with sales, revenue, and price of Cold Box Resin Casting, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cold Box Resin Casting, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Cold Box Resin Casting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cold Box Resin Casting sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

