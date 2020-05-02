Global Concierge Software Industry Forecast to 2025 with Top Key Manufacturers

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Concierge Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Concierge software provides hotel concierges with the necessary tools to fulfill the needs of a hotel’s guests and staff. Solutions are designed to provide concierges with a database of nearby attractions and restaurants to offer as suggestions for guests, as well as the ability to schedule activities and make reservations for guests. Concierge software also contains means to fulfill special item requests for guests and may facilitate services such as dry cleaning or travel arrangement.

The key players covered in this study

ALICE

Concierge Organizer

MS Shift

FCS Computer Systems

SABA Hospitality

Flexkeeping

ShuttleQ

Virtual Concierge

Concierge Plus

FCS

Monscierge

ResortSuite

Porter & Sail

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Luxury & High-End Hotels

Mid-Range Hotels & Business Hotels

Resorts Hotels

Boutique Hotels

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

