Global Data Management Platforms Market to Garner Massive Recognition in the Years to Come 2026

There has been a sustained surge in the deployment of data management platforms across global enterprises in the recent past. Data management platforms enable structured and seamless collaboration between marketing personnel and publishers and are in great demand among small, mid-sized, as well as large enterprises. In a study published, the growth trajectory of the global data management platforms market has been analyzed for a period of 10 years from 2018 to 2028. According to the analysis, revenue from the global data management platforms market is expected to increase from an estimated US$ 1,656.4 Mn by 2018 end to US$ 5,849.8 Mn towards the close of 2028, witnessing a decadal growth rate of 13.4%.

Players Eyeing the Lucrative Markets in the Asian Continent for Sustained Revenue Growth

North America holds the highest value share in the global data management platforms market, with the market in SEA and Others of APAC projected to witness high growth in the coming decade. While U.S and Canada are slated to remain key markets for sustainable revenue generation in the global market for data management platforms, adoption of the latest technologies by companies in SEA and Others of APAC is pushing growth in revenue in these regional markets. This Market Research further establishes the BRICS countries as potential markets for data management platforms in the coming years.

Companies operating in the global data management platforms market are targeting the growing markets in the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions to cement their footing in the global market and enhance business profitability. There is an increase in demand for innovative enterprise data management platforms across diverse industries in these regions and companies are coming up with new and enhanced solution offerings to capture the markets across these regions.

In this report, segmented the global data management platforms market on the basis of by data sources, by deployment, by end-user, and by region. By data sources, the data management platforms market is sub-segmented into first party data, second party data, and third part data. The first party data sub-segment is surging the growth of global data management platforms market because increase in demand for website analytics platforms, CRM systems, and business analysis tools.

In parallel, the global adoption of the Internet based technologies by several individual and enterprises is surging the growth of data management platforms market. However, the growth of the second party data sub-segment can be attributed to the growth of data driven technologies and quantitative growth of connected devices across the globe. It has been observed that the demand of data driven technologies is increasing very fast. The companies are adopting data driven technologies for decision making. Owning to these factors, the second part data sub-segment is projected to register a double-digit market growth for the global data management platforms market. In addition, the third party data sub-segment is expected to register a high Y-o-Y growth rate during the forecast.

According to this analysis, long-term contracts with business partners are likely to increase revenue and new innovation strategies are estimated to enable data management platforms vendors to reach new growth markets. Some of the market participants in the global data management platforms market report include Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Neustar, Inc., Rocket Fuel, Inc. , Turn Inc., KBM Group LLC, Cxense ASA, Lotame Solutions, Inc., Krux Digital, LLC, and eXelate, Inc.

