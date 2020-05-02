Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2023

A dental prosthesis is an intraoral (inside the mouth) prosthesis used to restore (reconstruct) intraoral defects such as missing teeth, missing parts of teeth, and missing soft or hard structures of the jaw and palate.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Dental Implants and Prosthesis in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Dental Implants and Prosthesis is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 12600 million US$ in 2023, from 8980 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Straumann

DENTSPLY Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

Danaher

AVINENT Implant System

Henry Schein

OSSTEM Implant

DIO Corporation

Merz Dental

Bicon

Shofu Dental

Thommen Medical

Southern Implant

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dental Implants

Bridge

Crown

Abutment

Dentures

Veneers

Inlay & Onlays

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Dental Implants and Prosthesis market.

Chapter 1, to describe Dental Implants and Prosthesis Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Dental Implants and Prosthesis, with sales, revenue, and price of Dental Implants and Prosthesis, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Dental Implants and Prosthesis, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Dental Implants and Prosthesis market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dental Implants and Prosthesis sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

