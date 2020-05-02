Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2023
A dental prosthesis is an intraoral (inside the mouth) prosthesis used to restore (reconstruct) intraoral defects such as missing teeth, missing parts of teeth, and missing soft or hard structures of the jaw and palate.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Dental Implants and Prosthesis in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The worldwide market for Dental Implants and Prosthesis is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 12600 million US$ in 2023, from 8980 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Straumann
DENTSPLY Sirona
Zimmer Biomet
Danaher
AVINENT Implant System
Henry Schein
OSSTEM Implant
DIO Corporation
Merz Dental
Bicon
Shofu Dental
Thommen Medical
Southern Implant
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Dental Implants
Bridge
Crown
Abutment
Dentures
Veneers
Inlay & Onlays
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hospitals and Clinics
Dental Laboratories
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Dental Implants and Prosthesis market.
Chapter 1, to describe Dental Implants and Prosthesis Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Dental Implants and Prosthesis, with sales, revenue, and price of Dental Implants and Prosthesis, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Dental Implants and Prosthesis, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Dental Implants and Prosthesis market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dental Implants and Prosthesis sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
