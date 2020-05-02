Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) Market by Manufacturers – Conoptics, QUBIG GmbH, iXBlue and Thorlabs” to its huge collection of research reports.

Light propagates at varying speeds dependent on a given materials index of refraction. More specifically, it appears to slow down when it moves from an index of lower refraction like air into a medium with a higher refractive index. If we could somehow modify the the refractive index, we could thus control the propagation of light through a medium.

One such phenomenon is the electro-optic effect that allows modifying the refractive index of a medium by subjecting it to an electric field. Electro-optic modulatorsexploit this effect by sending an electric signal through a medium (typically a crystal) to shift the refractive index and therefore change properties of an incoming light beam.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The key players are Conoptics, QUBIG GmbH, iXBlue, Thorlabs, Newport, A.P.E, AdvR, Fastpulse Technology, EOSPACE.

USA is the dominate producer of Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) in Global, the production was 50153 Units in 2017, accounting for about 67.67% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 15.15%. And China expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.

Phase Modulators accounted for the largest market with about 61.49% of the Global consumption volume for Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) in 2017. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.66% from 2017 to 2022. With over 51.71% share in the Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) market, Fiber Optics Sensors was the largest application market in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.12%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2022.

The average price of Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) was gently lower year by year from 3283 USD/Unit in 2012 to 3065 USD/Unit in 2017. The gross margin is relatively high, about 36.74% in 2017, and was also decrease in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to slowly decrease. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.0% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2023, from 230 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Conoptics

QUBIG GmbH

iXBlue

Thorlabs

Newport

A.P.E

AdvR

Fastpulse Technology

EOSPACE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polarization Modulators

Amplitude Modulators

Phase Modulators

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fiber Optics Sensors

Instrument and Industrial Systems

Optical Telecommunications

Space and Defense Applications

Others

