Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Fiber Optic Sensors market will register a 9.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1480 million by 2024, from US$ 870 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fiber Optic Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.
At present, in developed countries, the fiber optic sensors industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese fiber optic sensors production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Micron Optics
Honeywell
FISO Technologies
Omron
FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH
Proximion
Smart Fibres Limited
Sensornet
ITF Labs / 3SPGroup
Keyence
IFOS
NORTHROP GRUMMAN
O/E LAND, Inc
KVH
Photonics Laboratories
Chiral Photonics
FBG TECH
OPTOcon GmbH
Redondo Optics
Broptics
Wutos
Pegasus (Qingdao) Optoelectronics
BEIYANG
Bandweaver
DSC
This study considers the Fiber Optic Sensors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Intensity Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors
Phase Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors
Wavelength Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors
Polarization Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Oil & Gas
Buildings and Bridges
Tunnels
Dams
Heritage structures
Power grid
Aerospace Applications
