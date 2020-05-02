Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Fiber Optic Sensors market will register a 9.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1480 million by 2024, from US$ 870 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fiber Optic Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.

At present, in developed countries, the fiber optic sensors industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese fiber optic sensors production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Micron Optics

Honeywell

FISO Technologies

Omron

FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH

Proximion

Smart Fibres Limited

Sensornet

ITF Labs / 3SPGroup

Keyence

IFOS

NORTHROP GRUMMAN

O/E LAND, Inc

KVH

Photonics Laboratories

Chiral Photonics

FBG TECH

OPTOcon GmbH

Redondo Optics

Broptics

Wutos

Pegasus (Qingdao) Optoelectronics

BEIYANG

Bandweaver

DSC

This study considers the Fiber Optic Sensors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Intensity Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

Phase Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

Wavelength Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

Polarization Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

Segmentation by application:

Oil & Gas

Buildings and Bridges

Tunnels

Dams

Heritage structures

Power grid

Aerospace Applications

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Fiber Optic Sensors by Players

4 Fiber Optic Sensors by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Forecast

…Continued

