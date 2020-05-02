Global FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the FM Broadcast Transmitter market will register a -2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 72 million by 2024, from US$ 83 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in FM Broadcast Transmitter business, shared in Chapter 3.

RVR dominated the market, with accounted for 15.37% of the FM Broadcast Transmitters sales market share in 2016. Worldcast Ecreso, Elenos are the key players and accounted for 8.54%, 12.94% respectively of the overall FM Broadcast Transmitters market share in 2016. Currently, Global demand market mainly transferred to Africa, South America, Southeast Asia and South Asia etc.

The main raw materials are Electronic Component, Ferrous metal, non-ferrous metal, Non-metallic materials etc. With the continuous development of electronic technology, part of the price of electronic components showed a slow decline trend. Affected by the macroeconomic, in recent years, the prices of copper, steel and other metal materials have some fluctuations, but the industry has a certain ability to pass of the metal raw material price fluctuations. Generally, the price fluctuations of metal raw materials will not have a significant impact on the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

RVR

Nautel

Elenos

Worldcast Ecreso

DB Electtrronica

Eddystone Broadcast

Broadcast Electronics, Inc.

GatesAir

BBEF

ZHC (China) Digital Equipment

Electrolink S.r.l

This study considers the FM Broadcast Transmitter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

?300W

300W~1KW (Include 1KW)

1KW~5KW (Include 5KW)

>5KW

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Radio Station (National, Provincial, City, County)

Rural and Other Radio Stations

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global FM Broadcast Transmitter by Players

4 FM Broadcast Transmitter by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Forecast

…Continued

